Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 29,262 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Aflac by 35.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,298.75. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.