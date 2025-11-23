Kellanova $K Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.93% of Kellanova worth $256,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Kellanova by 123.6% in the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,143,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after acquiring an additional 632,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 101.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 230,397 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $83.42 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

