Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 575,372 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cintas by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

