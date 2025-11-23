The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

