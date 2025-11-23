Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,636 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $284,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

