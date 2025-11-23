Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

UTHR opened at $474.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.90. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $485.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 519,935 shares of company stock worth $224,879,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

