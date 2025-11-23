UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Holdings Decreased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,844 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

