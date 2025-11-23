Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,903,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,328,000 after acquiring an additional 712,305 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 463,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.1%

NTR opened at $56.24 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

