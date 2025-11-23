CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $477.55 and last traded at $490.67. 3,052,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,450,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.93.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.