Legal & General Group Plc Has $302.50 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,453,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,869 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Kenvue worth $302,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

