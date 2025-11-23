Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $708,000 Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 157,267 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 251,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

