CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.81% of CoStar Group worth $276,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,570.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 72,095 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.