Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 733,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grab by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,455,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Grab by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,231,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grab by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,481,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Grab by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,371,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 524,294 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.