iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

