Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $1,634,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $877,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 189.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

