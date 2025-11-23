Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 163.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,021 shares of company stock worth $422,253,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $209.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.