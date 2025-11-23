Sfmg LLC Takes $206,000 Position in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Sfmg LLC owned 0.09% of FrontView REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in FrontView REIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

FrontView REIT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

FrontView REIT ( NYSE:FVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FrontView REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

