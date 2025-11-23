Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

