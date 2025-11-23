AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Stock Holdings Lessened by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after acquiring an additional 538,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.