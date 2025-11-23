Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

