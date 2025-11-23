Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

