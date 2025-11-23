FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FDX stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

