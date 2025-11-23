Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after buying an additional 266,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after buying an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NTNX stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
