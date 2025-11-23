Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after buying an additional 697,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after buying an additional 1,180,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,672,000 after buying an additional 554,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,562,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,685,000 after acquiring an additional 833,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CFG opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

