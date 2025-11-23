Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Griffon worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $72.11 on Friday. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

