Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 91.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 10,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

