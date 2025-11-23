Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

