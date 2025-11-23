Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8,364 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 605.0% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

