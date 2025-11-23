961 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $63,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,760,000 after acquiring an additional 185,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,696,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 120,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,007.06. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,339. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $288.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

