Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $280,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,628 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.