Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $256,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total value of $1,413,906.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,425,137.48. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $872.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

