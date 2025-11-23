Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of CRH worth $328,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $597,888,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Eleva Capital SAS purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,562,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CRH opened at $110.14 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.