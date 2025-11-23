Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $235,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 206,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $173,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,955. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

