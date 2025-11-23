Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 104,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

