RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

