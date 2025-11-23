Critical Review: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals -40.44% -9.21% -8.09% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -519.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $206.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $251.23 million 15.61 -$4.03 million $2.07 96.25 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.62 million ($2.21) -0.29

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers TZIELD, a CD3-directed antibody indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adults and children aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression; and Veklury, an antiviral treatment for moderate or severe COVID-19. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of post-menopausal symptoms in women; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta and Zybev for various indications. The company has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, and Baxter International. Further, it sells Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

