Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $349,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after buying an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after acquiring an additional 324,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.