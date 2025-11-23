Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,153 Camden Property Trust $CPT

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.