Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 7,299 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

