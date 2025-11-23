Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $454,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 122.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after purchasing an additional 499,610 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $106.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

