Amy Lane Sells 500 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Amy Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $24,621,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.