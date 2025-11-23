Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,886 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allstate were worth $104,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ALL opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,685.62. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

