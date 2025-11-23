Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $378.77 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

