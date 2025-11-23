Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,810.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 978.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

