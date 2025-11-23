Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Copart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Copart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Copart Stock Down 0.7%

Copart stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

