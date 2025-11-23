Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 3,125 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $352.95 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

