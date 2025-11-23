iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $196,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
