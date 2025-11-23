iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $196,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.