CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 639,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 52,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 13.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
