Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $121,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BABA opened at $153.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.