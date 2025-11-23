Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 188,247 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,247 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.